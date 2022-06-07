Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $3.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.10. Alcoa reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $13.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $15.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $18.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.02. 4,921,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,195. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

