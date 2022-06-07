Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Bridge Investment Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

BRDG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $503.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $29,577,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $2,523,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

