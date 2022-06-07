Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.