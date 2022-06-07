Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $176.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $707.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.89 million to $716.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $830.78 million, with estimates ranging from $810.13 million to $839.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

