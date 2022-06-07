Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMLP. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 141,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 155,852 shares of company stock valued at $587,196. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 107,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.29. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

