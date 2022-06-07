Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.65. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 1,689,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

