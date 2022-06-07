Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post $163.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.80 million to $164.09 million. Tenable posted sales of $130.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $676.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $679.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $812.04 million, with estimates ranging from $795.50 million to $831.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,740 shares of company stock worth $14,511,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

