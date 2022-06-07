Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.
COLD stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,918. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
