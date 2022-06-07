Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,918. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.