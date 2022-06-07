Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.31. Ciena posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. Ciena has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.