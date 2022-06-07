Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $945.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $945.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.80 million and the highest is $954.66 million. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $480.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 EPS.
In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $5,749,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 404.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $687.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $610.67 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
- Cisco Systems Stock is Enroute Higher
- Affirm Holdings Stock: Buy Now, Gain Later
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.