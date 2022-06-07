Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $137.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $826,145 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

