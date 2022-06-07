Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. 465,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

