Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,957 shares of company stock worth $577,550. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

