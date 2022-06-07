Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.33.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.