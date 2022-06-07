Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

