Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Hold

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,991,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

