Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Sell

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

EADSY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,544. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

