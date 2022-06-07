Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

ACH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.