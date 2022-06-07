Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Hold

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the past year (+94.2% versus +92.7%). It focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Over the years, Diamondback's buyouts of Energen, Ajax and QEP, totalling more than $12 billion, have strengthened its Permian position and growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company’s substantial ownership interest in infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. However, Diamondback’s high leverage restricts its financial flexibility, while the volatility associated with oil price is a constant threat. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,407. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $159.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,782,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

