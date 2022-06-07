Zacks Investment Research Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 134,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

