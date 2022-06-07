Zacks Investment Research Lowers Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Sell

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 14,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

