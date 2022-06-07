Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZD. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,989,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

