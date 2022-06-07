ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 48,264 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96.

On Monday, April 4th, Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,312 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.