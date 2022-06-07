ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $6,089,715.96 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20.

On Monday, April 4th, Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $11,330,467.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,751. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

