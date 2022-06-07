Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $592.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

