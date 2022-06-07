Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 720,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,953. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 184,560 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

