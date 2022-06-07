Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $30.46 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 184,560 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.