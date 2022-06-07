Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 173 by Analysts at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 178 to CHF 173 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

ZRSEF remained flat at $$102.05 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.76.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.