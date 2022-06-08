-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Mission Produce reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

