-$0.01 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,206,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,416,676.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,224,600 shares of company stock worth $3,551,384. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $20,569,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

