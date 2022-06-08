$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Paycor HCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

PYCR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -32.65. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

