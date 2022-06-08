$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Paycor HCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

PYCR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -32.65. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.