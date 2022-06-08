-$0.04 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.