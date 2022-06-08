$0.07 EPS Expected for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

COCO traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 281,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

