-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. Beachbody posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.02. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of 198.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at 1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.02. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 0.91 and a twelve month high of 13.50.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

