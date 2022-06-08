-$0.15 EPS Expected for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SecureWorks posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 162,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.