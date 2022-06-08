$0.17 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 212,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

