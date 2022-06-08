$0.17 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 212,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
