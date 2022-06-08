-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 295,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $129,245 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

