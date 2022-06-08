-$0.19 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 66.88%.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beam Global by 376.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

