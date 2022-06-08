$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 320,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,773. The firm has a market cap of $936.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

