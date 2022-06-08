$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. SFL posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

SFL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 9,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,216. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 515,003 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.