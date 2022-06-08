$0.28 EPS Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.19. New York Times posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New York Times stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 655,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,633. New York Times has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

