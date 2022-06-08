$0.32 EPS Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 167,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $86,770 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

