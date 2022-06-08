$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
