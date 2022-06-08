$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.