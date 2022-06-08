$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.22. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Manitowoc by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

