-$0.37 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

