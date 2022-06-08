-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Equillium has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

