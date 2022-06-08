-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Lannett posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

