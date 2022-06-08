-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Lannett posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.
LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:LCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.