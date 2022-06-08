$0.51 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.10. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

EQT stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.