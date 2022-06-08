-$0.81 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.15.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

