-$0.82 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.15). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($2.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCYC. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.60. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,957,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.