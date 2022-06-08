$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 7,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $32,359,600. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

